Colts hire Kansas City's Ballard as general manager

The Indianapolis Colts have hired Chris Ballard as general manager.

The announcement came Sunday on the team's website.

Ballard was chosen a little more than a week after team owner Jim Irsay fired Ryan Grigson and after six candidates interviewed for the job. He takes over a team that has missed the playoffs each of the past two seasons after going 8-8.

But he also can build around franchise quarterback, Andrew Luck.

Previously, Ballard was served as the Kansas City Chiefs' director of football operations. He was hired by Kansas City in 2013 as the of player personnel.

Ballard also spent 12 seasons with the Chicago Bears, primarily as an area scout.

