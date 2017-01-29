Man arrested for firing shots at car in Lenexa - KCTV5

Man arrested for firing shots at car in Lenexa

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -

One man has been arrested after firing shots at a car in Lenexa. 

On Saturday around 1:20 p.m., officers went to the 10800 block of Haskins on a call about a disturbance between two men. 

One of the men left the scene before officers arrived, but police found him a few minutes later nearby. 

Officers learned that this man had fired a handgun at a passing vehicle and fired other shots indiscriminately. There were no reported injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody on aggravated assault. After that, he was taken to a local hospital on a possible drug overdose. 

Some citizens stopped to help the officers as they were arresting the suspect, and the police department extends their thanks to them. 

