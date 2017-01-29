Man arrested for firing shots at car in Lenexa

One man has been arrested after firing shots at a car in Lenexa.

On Saturday around 1:20 p.m., officers went to the 10800 block of Haskins on a call about a disturbance between two men.

One of the men left the scene before officers arrived, but police found him a few minutes later nearby.

Officers learned that this man had fired a handgun at a passing vehicle and fired other shots indiscriminately. There were no reported injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody on aggravated assault. After that, he was taken to a local hospital on a possible drug overdose.

Some citizens stopped to help the officers as they were arresting the suspect, and the police department extends their thanks to them.

