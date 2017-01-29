Trump defends executive order concerning extreme vetting - KCTV5

Trump defends executive order concerning extreme vetting

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON (KCTV/CNN) -

President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his recent executive order on extreme vetting saying in a statement: "We will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do while protecting our own citizens and voters."

He added: "This is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion -- this is about terror and keeping our country safe."
He said his first priority "will always be to protect and serve our country, but as President I will find ways to help all of those who are suffering."

Trump also addressed the criticism lobbied at him by Sen. John McCain and Sen. Lindsey Graham, two Republicans who condemned the executive order on Sunday morning. 

© 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company and KCTV5 (Meredith). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.