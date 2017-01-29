Trump defends executive order concerning extreme vetting

President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his recent executive order on extreme vetting saying in a statement: "We will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do while protecting our own citizens and voters."

He added: "This is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion -- this is about terror and keeping our country safe."

He said his first priority "will always be to protect and serve our country, but as President I will find ways to help all of those who are suffering."

Trump also addressed the criticism lobbied at him by Sen. John McCain and Sen. Lindsey Graham, two Republicans who condemned the executive order on Sunday morning.

The joint statement of former presidential candidates John McCain & Lindsey Graham is wrong - they are sadly weak on immigration. The two... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

...Senators should focus their energies on ISIS, illegal immigration and border security instead of always looking to start World War III. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

© 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company and KCTV5 (Meredith). All rights reserved.