Protesters gather at Kansas City International Airport in opposition of Trump executive order

Hundreds of protesters have gathered at Kansas City International Airport to protest President Trump's executive order on immigration.

The executive order temporarily banned immigration from seven countries in the Middle East.

An airport spokesperson told KCTV5 they reached out in advance to protesters to help them organize and ensure a peaceful protest.

Extra security was brought in to assist.

"I think it's discriminatory and unfair," said Waleed Al-Shaikhli. "It's unjust for many Muslims who would never do anything to harm their country."

Kansas City Mayor Sly James actually arrived from out of town during the protests.

James thanked them for keeping the demonstration peaceful.

"This is what we should be doing when there are policies that don't make sense and don't reflect who this country is," James said.

Watch live below:

