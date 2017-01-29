Local lawmakers react to Trump's immigration executive order

Many local lawmakers are speaking out both for and against President Donald Trump’s immigration ban.

As it stands right now, this new order will affect many families in the metro.

Hundreds of people gathered at Kansas City International Airport on Sunday afternoon protesting the ban. This was echoed by other rallies across the nation.

On Monday, many congressional Democrats will hold a rally on the steps of the Supreme Court asking Trump to rescind his executive order.

Kansas Republican congressman Kevin Yoder spoke out saying:

"We must be both a compassionate nation and a nation that keeps its citizens safe and we must find common ground to achieve both missions.

Reforming and strengthening our vetting system is necessary and important step to continuing the long legacy of refugees coming to America. The President should have our nation's support to carry out his mission to protect our nation's borders, but he must do so without unnecessarily burdening lawful entrants into the United States or discriminating against specific religions.

It's clear the order is being interpreted too broadly to block valid visas and green card holders.

While a temporary pause in new admissions is appropriate - the President should work with Congress to come up with clear procedures to ensure that our refugee program can continue in the safest manner possible."

On Saturday, Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill released a statement via a screenshot on Twitter:

As ranking member of Homeland Security, I have serious questions to ask about the decree from President Trump that certain children from from [sic] certain countries, based on certain religion, are no longer welcome in our country. And the notion that our government would then prioritize one religion for admittance to our nation flies in the face of our sacred value of liberty and freedom of religion.

Missouri Democratic congressman Emanuel Cleaver took to Facebook, saying he will host an immigration town hall this next weekend to address the immediate changes to our country’s immigration policies.

He says he will provide a panel of experts in the field to listen to concerns and answer questions families may have regarding the potential elimination of the DACA program and any changes to the refugee visa program.

That town hall is scheduled for this next weekend.

As of right now, we don’t yet know if Missouri and Kansas democrats will be participating in the rally held later today.

On Sunday, Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) released a statement:

"The President is doing something that people have seen too little of in recent years. He is doing what he told the American people he would do. I would not support a travel ban on Muslims; I do support increased vetting on people applying to travel from countries with extensive terrorist ties or activity. These seven countries meet that standard. Our top priority should be to keep Americans safe."

