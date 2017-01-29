1 killed, 2 injured in shootings on Blue Ridge Boulevard

The scene in the 9700 block of Blue Ridge this morning. (Eric Smith/KCTV)

This was the scene in the 6600 block of Blue Ridge this morning. (Eric Smith/KCTV)

One person was killed in two others were injured in separate shootings on Blue Ridge Boulevard.

The first shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday night.

Officers went to the 6600 block of Blue Ridge in Raytown on a call that said shots had been fired and a man had been shot.

When they arrived, they found a dead man in the parking lot.

That man has been identified as 23-year-old Dominique D. Byers.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 (TIPS).

The second shooting happened in the 9700 block of Blue Ridge.

Two people were shot in that area on Sunday morning.

One went to a local hospital in a private vehicle. Officers found the other victim at the scene and called an ambulance for them.

The condition of both is unknown at this time.

