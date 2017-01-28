Gov. Greitens meets with Vice President Pence

Missouri's governor met with the Vice President on Saturday. (Via Eric Greitens' Facebook page)

On Saturday, Missouri Governer Eric Greitens met with Vice President Mike Pence at the White House.

Greitens said on Facebook that they talked about "the challenges facing Missouri" and what they could do together "to help people."

He also said:

"The Trump-Pence administration understands that our state needs quality jobs again, and they are ready to partner in our success. They also understand the damage that Obamacare is doing to our families and our state's budget, and they promised that relief is on its way. I know that with a strong partnership between the White House and the Governor's office, we can take our state in a new direction with more jobs, higher pay, safer streets, and better schools for all Missourians."

President Donald Trump endorsed Greitens on Nov. 7 of last year via Twitter. He said: "Hey Missouri let's defeat Crooked Hillary & @koster4missouri! Koster supports Obamacare & amnesty! Vote outsider Navy SEAL @EricGreitens!"

Greitens website says is "a conservative outsider."

He was elected as Missouri's governor in the 2016 election.

