RideKC looking for man who helped bus driver who was being beaten

Those associated with RideKC are looking for a man who helped a bus driver being beaten by a passenger.

The incident happened in the area of 35th and Troost on Friday night.

According to the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, a male passenger came up to the bus driver and started yelling profanities at her.

Just as she was trying to contact the transportation authority, the passenger grabbed her by the head and started beating her.

That's when the elderly man shown in the surveillance photos stepped in and starting beating the violent passenger with his cane.

Police came and arrested the violent passenger and the driver went to the hospital. Luckily, she is okay.

Now, RideKC wants to get in touch with the man who helped the driver.

If you know who he is and how to reach him, contact them.

According to Cynthia Baker with the KCATA, 48 of 248 buses have protected partitions to help protect drivers. By February, they will have added partitions to 25 more buses. In April, they are getting 20 new buses to replace the older ones that have no partitions. Right now, there are a total of 155 buses with no protective partitions, however.

