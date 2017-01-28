1 killed, 1 critically injured in early morning shooting

The scene in the 2600 block of E. 29th St. where a man was killed on Saturday. (KCTV)

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting that happened early on Saturday morning.

Around 4:23 a.m., officers went to the 2600 block of E. 29th St. on a call about a shooting.

When they arrived, they found two people who had been shot.

The female victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The man who died has been identified as Darrious Smith, as 22-year-old black man.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

.@kcpolice CSI techs Frobenius & VanRyn processing homicide scene 2600 blk E 29th. Male pronounced dead at scene. pic.twitter.com/ABYnReUDHj — chiefforte (@ChiefForte) January 28, 2017

