1 killed, 1 critically injured in early morning shooting

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
The scene in the 2600 block of E. 29th St. where a man was killed on Saturday. (KCTV) The scene in the 2600 block of E. 29th St. where a man was killed on Saturday. (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting that happened early on Saturday morning. 

Around 4:23 a.m., officers went to the 2600 block of E. 29th St. on a call about a shooting. 

When they arrived, they found two people who had been shot. 

The female victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The man who died has been identified as Darrious Smith, as 22-year-old black man.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

