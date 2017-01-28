Search party finds man's body in Kansas City

The scene was at 53rd and Brighton. (Natalie Davis/KCTV)

The search party was looking for Jessica Runions. While they have not found her, they have found two other bodies recently. (Natalie Davis/KCTV)

A civilian search party looking for Jessica Runions found a man's body on Saturday afternoon and now police are investigating.

Officers were called to the area of 53rd and S. Brighton at 11:16 a.m.

The search party was looking for Jessica Runions, who's been missing since September.

They didn't find her, though. Instead, they discovered another deadly mystery: a man's body.

Police are investigating and blocked off a large section of road while they did so. They could not confirm the man's age and officials are calling it a suspicious death.

The strange part in all this is that the same search party came across another body about a week ago, not far from Saturday's scene.

There's still no sign of the person they're really looking for -- Runions.

