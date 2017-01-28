Driver dies after running into building - KCTV5

Driver dies after running into building

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Someone has died after driving into a building near 85th and Hickman Mills Drive on Saturday. 

At 1:26 a.m., the person was driving a silver GMC Envoy along 85th Street at a high rate of speed.

The driver lost control and went off the right side of the road, hitting a curb. 

The SUV then hit the protruding side of a building at 3201 E. 85th St. 

The driver was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead by EMS. 

No other information is available at this time.

