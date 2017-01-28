Driver dies after running into building

Someone has died after driving into a building near 85th and Hickman Mills Drive on Saturday.

At 1:26 a.m., the person was driving a silver GMC Envoy along 85th Street at a high rate of speed.

The driver lost control and went off the right side of the road, hitting a curb.

The SUV then hit the protruding side of a building at 3201 E. 85th St.

The driver was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead by EMS.

No other information is available at this time.

