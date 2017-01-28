Police standoff with shooting victim in Raytown ends peacefully

A standoff in Raytown with a man who had been shot has ended peacefully.

Raytown police went to a house in the 10400 block of E. 78 Terrace around 4:10 a.m. on Saturday after getting a call about a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they talked to a woman who said a man had assaulted her. She then shot at him and ran to a neighbor's house for help. She said she thought the man had a gun, too.

Police tried to talk to the man, but he wouldn't answer the door despite the fact officers could see movement inside the house.

Raytown's SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams were called to assist with the situation.

By 9:25 a.m., SWAT was able to contact the man without incident. It was then that they realized he had been shot.

The woman and the man were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and question the people involved, so no charges have been filed yet.

