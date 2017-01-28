54-year-old man shot, killed in Leavenworth on Friday night

A 54-year-old man was killed on Friday night after being shot multiple times in Leavenworth.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 400 block of South Esplanade.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim had multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, Gary Frantz, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigators immediately identified the suspect as a 50-year-old woman and began to try and find her. An APB was issued to surrounding agencies, as well.

Overnight, the Osage County Sheriff's Office and Kansas Highway Patrol told Leavenworth police that the suspect had been arrested in Burlingame.

By Saturday morning, officers were headed to Burlingame to take her into custody and bring her back to Leavenworth.

Detectives are investigating this case as a domestic violence situation.

