KU's Caboni chosen as Western Kentucky University president

Western Kentucky University's Board of Regents has chosen Timothy C. Caboni from the University of Kansas to become Western's 10th president this summer.

The 47-year-old Caboni will start work July 1, succeeding Gary A. Ransdell, who is retiring.

Caboni is vice chancellor of public affairs at Kansas. He earned a master's degree in corporate and organizational communication from Western in 1994, a bachelor's from Louisiana State and a doctorate from Vanderbilt. He said in a news release from Western he is excited about returning to lead his alma mater.

Before going to Kansas, Caboni was associate dean of Peabody College of Education and Human Development at Vanderbilt.

Ransdell is retiring after 20 years as Western's president.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.