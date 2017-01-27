Man not guilty because of mental illness in Lenexa park rampage

Javon Lockett is headed to Larned State Security Hospital, a secure facility meant not for punishment but for mental health treatment. ( Johnson County Sheriff's Office)

A man who terrorized children in a Lenexa park and injured several of them will not go to prison.

Javon Lockett is headed to Larned State Security Hospital, a secure facility meant not for punishment but for mental health treatment. He admitted to everything he was accused of doing.

A judge on Friday found him not guilty due to what the court calls “mental disease or defect.”

Lockett was quiet and still in court, dressed in a Johnson County Jail uniform. It’s been nearly two years since he went on a rampage in and around Electric Park located at 9305 Loiret Blvd.

He was charged with endangering more than a dozen kids in the park and battering three more – shoving them onto the ground – while waving a pellet gun in the air.

He was 20 years old at the time and living near the park with his parents.

“The Lenexa Police Department should be commended for the job they did in apprehending him. We've seen all over the united states where things like this have happened and young black man have been shot but they didn't do that," defense attorney Carl Cornwell said.

Lockett also broke a deputy’s leg when he resisted being moved to a padded cell.

How long he stays at Larned depends on how well he responds to treatment. The court asked for a report from doctors within 90 days.

