Pro-life supporters in Kansas City encouraged by Trump

People gathered across from the federal courthouse in Kansas City and across the country on Friday to call for an end to abortion in the country. (KCTV5)

People gathered across from the federal courthouse in Kansas City and across the country on Friday to call for an end to abortion in the country.

President Donald Trump is even giving them his support.

Just over a 100 people showed up, carrying signs denouncing abortion, pushing for adoption and handed out pamphlets with alternative options to ending a pregnancy.

“We can teach, we can educate, we can help moms understand and get confidence in being a mom,” said Mary Gliserman, director Wyandotte Pregnancy Clinic.

And that was a big part of the message on Friday afternoon during the pro-life rally outside federal court.

“The ultimate goal is to have a society where all life is valued, from conception to natural death and so that's the overall overarching goal of people coming out year after year for 44 years,” said Jacob Turk, a former Republican challenger for Missouri’s 5th Congressional District.

Susan Borer was in attendance Friday and said she had an abortion.

“I chose abortion, I bought the lie is basically what happened to me. They told me at Planned Parenthood it was going to be a fix for my unplanned pregnancy, and they told me I wouldn't ever have to think about it again. What they didn't tell me was that I'd never forget,” Borer said.

But at the same time there wasn’t a clear solution. No one, protestors or speakers, could pick a true, sustainable fix.

“The primary focus here is to get a society that values all life and to have policies that support that,” Turk said.

The protestors said that it’s not just about ending abortion, it’s about returning to values that take all people into account. They say they’re encouraged by the positive attitude towards pro-life that’s been held by the president and vice president.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and CNN. All rights reserved.