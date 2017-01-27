Kansas City man dies in towing accident - KCTV5

Kansas City man dies in towing accident

A man was killed driving on a highway Thursday when a wheel from a trailer being towed broke loose and struck his windshield, causing him to crash into a concrete barrier. (KCTV5) A man was killed driving on a highway Thursday when a wheel from a trailer being towed broke loose and struck his windshield, causing him to crash into a concrete barrier. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -

A man was killed driving on a highway Thursday when a wheel from a trailer being towed broke loose and struck his windshield, causing him to crash into a concrete barrier.

The Kansas City Star reports the victim has been identified as 67-year-old Michael J. Skali of Kansas City, Missouri.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says Skali was driving southbound on Interstate 435 when the wheel from the trailer going northbound crossed the median and struck Skali's windshield on the driver's side. Skali then collided into the barrier on the left side of the road and died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck towing the trailer was not hurt. Both men were wearing seat belts.

