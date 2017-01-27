Overland Park police find missing mother, 4-year-old twin daughters

Police believe Abigail J. Tipton is with her daughters, Isabella A. Franklin and Sophia L. Franklin, however, the focus is on the welfare of the two children in her custody. (OPPD)

UPDATE: John Lacy with the Overland Park police says that Tipton and her two daughters have been found and are safe at home.

The Overland Park Police Department needs help in locating a mother and her two 4-year-old twin daughters.

Police believe Abigail J. Tipton is with her daughters, Isabella A. Franklin and Sophia L. Franklin. However, the focus is on the welfare of the two children in her custody. At this time, investigators do not suspect foul play.

Tipton and her daughters were last seen at 11:30 a.m. Monday in Overland Park. She is said to be 5'03" tall, weighs 167 pounds with green eyes and black hair.

Isabella and Sophia are 3'05" tall and both have brown hair.

Tipton drives a 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan with Kansas plates 477 JPF.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8768 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

