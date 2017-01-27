Seasonal depression: How to beat the wintertime blues

So far in January, we've only had one full sunny day, but experts say it's all the cloudy days that is triggering season affective disorder in the metro. (KCTV5)

If you've been feeling down the last couple of weeks, take a look out the window. Part of the problem might be all the gloomy, gray skies this month.

So far in January, we've only had one full sunny day, but experts say it's all the cloudy days that is triggering season affective disorder in the metro.

“A lot of people that we get during this time, they may just feel like they have a depressed mood and once you ask more clinical questions, you see that they start to fit the criteria for seasonal affective disorder” said David Strother, director of the STAR Program at Research Hospital.

For some, the change in temperature means a change in mood. Some call it the winter blues or seasonal depression, but the symptoms of hopelessness, helplessness and anxiety are the same.

And shorter cloudy days affect more people than you'd think. So, how can you beat the winter blues? You've got a few options:

Light therapy

Light therapy is typically the treatment most people try first. You sit a few feet from a specially designed bright light, which mimics natural outdoor light. Solid scientific data is lacking, but light therapy appears to cause a change in brain chemicals linked to mood and seems to be effective for most people in relieving SAD symptoms.

You don't need a prescription from your doctor. There are options on websites such as Amazon for under $100. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration doesn't regulate light-therapy products and, as you might expect, some of the manufacturers' claims are confusing and overreaching. The general consensus is to look for a light box that provides white light -- as opposed to blue or "full spectrum" -- with 10,000 lux of illumination and a broad diffuser screen that filters out UV rays.

Most patients report phototherapy generally starts working in just a few days and results in few side effects; at worst: headaches, mild nausea, feelings of restlessness and trouble sleeping.

Antidepressants

If light therapy doesn't work, you might ask your doctor about a prescription for an antidepressant, especially if your symptoms are severe.

Keep in mind that it might take a few weeks for the medication to fully kick in.

Additionally, you may have to try a few different medications before you find one that works well for you and has the fewest side effects.

Psychotherapy

If you want to go the natural route, psychotherapy is another option to treat SAD. Psychotherapy can help you identify and change negative thoughts and behaviors that may be making you feel worse, learn healthy ways to cope with SAD and learn how to better manage stress.

Take care of yourself

Of course, the best solutions to any problem are sometimes the simplest.

Get outside. Bundle up and take a walk, even a short one. Even on a cold or cloudy day, outdoor light can help -- especially if you soak it in within the first few hours or waking up in the morning.

Make time to work out. Exercise helps decrease stress and anxiety, both of which can increase symptoms of SAD. As we all know, being more in shape can make you feel better about yourself, too, which can lift your mood.

Last but not least: socialize. When you're feeling down, it can be hard to be social, but that's when it's most important to connect with those around you.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and CNN. All rights reserved.