Royals gather in private to remember, celebrate Ventura - KCTV5

Royals gather in private to remember, celebrate Ventura

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
The meeting came hours before the team's annual FanFest, where more tributes to Ventura are planned. (KCTV5) The meeting came hours before the team's annual FanFest, where more tributes to Ventura are planned. (KCTV5)
Teammates Alex Gordon (right) and Drew Butera were just two of many within the Royals organization who attend the service. (KCTV5) Teammates Alex Gordon (right) and Drew Butera were just two of many within the Royals organization who attend the service. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -

The Kansas City Royals gathered together Friday to celebrate the life of pitcher Yordano Ventura, who died Sunday in a car accident in the Dominican Republic.

Manager Ned Yost told Royals teammates, coaches, executives and support staff that he has struggled since Sunday's accident to figure out how to deal with the hole the 25-year-old's death will leave. He says he believes God has a plan for everyone and vowed the team's bond will become stronger as they lean on faith and happy memories.

Pitcher Danny Duffy promised the Royals would use memories of Ventura's competitiveness to play every game in the next season with passion.

The meeting came hours before the team's annual FanFest, where more tributes to Ventura are planned.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.