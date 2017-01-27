Nieman Now project looks to revamp downtown Shawnee

Shawnee City Manager Carol Gonzales says the city should take advantage of the history and make it shine. (KCTV5)

Downtown Shawnee is undergoing a major revamp, and the city wants input from the community about the plan.

The project is called Nieman Now, and it is expected to change the look of downtown and encompasses four storm-water projects and a major enhancement to Nieman Road.

The city says the changes are meant to help with flooding and boosting business.

Take a drive down Nieman Road and the city will tell you, it could use some work.

Shawnee City Manager Carol Gonzales says the city should take advantage of the history and make it shine.

“Look at other downtown communities in other areas. We are blessed because we have a historic old downtown. It’s really cool.,” Gonzales said.

The multi-million dollar project would change the landscape of Nieman Road over the next two years, turning it from a four lane road, to three lanes, with a bike and pedestrian path as well as a sidewalk.

Trees, benches and signs will also be added.

“A greener, more pedestrian friendly and more beautiful place so we can continue to support businesses down there and keep them growing and it’s very exciting,” Gonzales said.

The city says this is an opportunity to make Shawnee safer, and stop major flooding issues from storm drainage.

Four storm-water projects are being constructed.

One is happening, near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Goddard Street, in an attempt to limit flooding from a turkey creek tributary.

It’s set to be completed in the spring of 2017.

Two other storm projects will begin after that, with the final project starting in 2018.

A walking trail is also part of the plan, stretching from 62nd Street and Shawnee Mission Parkway, along Nieman Road and up to Flint Street.

Community members will be able to voice their concerns at a meeting at the Shawnee City Council chambers at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

