Double shooting in KCMO leaves person in life-threatening condition

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A shooting in Kansas City has left one person in life-threatening condition and another hurt.

It happened about 10:25 a.m. Friday in the 4500 block of E 39th Street.

Police say one person has life-threatening injuries. The other person shot has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have a suspect in custody.

