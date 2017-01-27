Double shooting in KCMO leaves person in life-threatening condition

It happened about 10:25 a.m. Friday in the 4500 block of E 39th Street. (KCTV5)

A shooting in Kansas City has left one person in life-threatening condition and another hurt.

It happened about 10:25 a.m. Friday in the 4500 block of E 39th Street.

Police say one person has life-threatening injuries. The other person shot has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have a suspect in custody.

