Missouri Right to Life to hold march in Kansas City

The first vigil begins at noon on Friday. (KCTV5)

With just one week in office, the world has already seen several protests and rallies against President Donald Trump.

But on Friday, many will gather in front of the U.S. District Court building to support the president on one issue, abortion.

Missouri Right to Life is hosting prayer vigils and a march to show their solidarity with those marching in Washington D.C.

Hundreds attended a similar rally in Topeka Monday.

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback urged the crowd to quote "keep up the good fight."

The rally comes on the heels of the Kansas Supreme Court announcement saying it will hear arguments on outlawing second-trimester abortions.

Missouri pro-life supporters will start with a prayer at the Catholic Diocese of Kansas City~St. Joseph and then march to the U.S. District Court building. They then plan to cross the street to Ilus Davis Park to hold another vigil.

The first vigil begins at noon on Friday.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.