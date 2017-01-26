Royals players to wear memorial patch honoring Yordano Ventura during 2017 season

The Kansas City Royals will honor Yordano Ventura during the 2017 season by wearing a badge on their jerseys the duration of the year. (Royals)

The team released a photo of the badge, which says "ACE 30" on it.

It's in tribute to the pitcher's nickname and jersey number. The badge is black and the letters are white.

The jerseys are expected to be debuted at this week's Royals FanFest event.

