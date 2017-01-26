In Kansas, gun-rights supporters face pushback from campuses

TOPEKA, KS. (KCTV/AP) - With university communities pushing back and a political shift in the Legislature, gun-rights advocates who've enjoyed a string of victories in Kansas are facing a new test of their clout.

Lawmakers are considering the repeal of a law that will allow concealed guns on campuses starting in July.

A state Senate committee had a hearing Thursday on a bill that would give universities, colleges and public hospitals and clinics a permanent exemption from a 2013 law that allowed gun owners to carry concealed weapons into more public buildings. The law granted the universities, colleges and hospitals a four-year exemption.

The president at the University of Kansas Hospital says hospitals are a place of great stress, with tense, emotionally charged situations.

Melanie Harvey, vice president of the Johnson County Community College's Faculty Association, was among those who spoke on the issue Thursday.

“There is substantial concern among our faculty that untrained individuals pose a safety risk if they chose to conceal carry in our classrooms," she said.

The National Rifle Association says Kansas is among eight states allowing concealed weapons on campus. Gun-rights advocates still have a powerful ally in Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.

