KU suspends basketball player Carlton Bragg

The University of Kansas has suspended basketball player Carlton Bragg due to a violation of team rules.

In a statement, Kansas men's basketball head coach Bill Self said the suspension is not connected to this week's investigation of an alleged rape at McCarthy Hall.

“Carlton is suspended for a violation of team rules,” Self said. “This violation is not connected to the alleged incident in McCarthy Hall on December 17th.”

The suspension is effective immediately.

