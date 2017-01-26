KU suspends basketball player Carlton Bragg - KCTV5

KU suspends basketball player Carlton Bragg

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dani Welniak, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Carlton Bragg. (AP) Carlton Bragg. (AP)
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -

The University of Kansas has suspended basketball player Carlton Bragg due to a violation of team rules. 

In a statement, Kansas men's basketball head coach Bill Self said the suspension is not connected to this week's investigation of an alleged rape at McCarthy Hall. 

“Carlton is suspended for a violation of team rules,” Self said. “This violation is not connected to the alleged incident in McCarthy Hall on December 17th.”

The suspension is effective immediately. 

