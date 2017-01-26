Serial arsonist now accused of setting Kansas City home on fire

A convicted arsonist who told police the government was reading his mind is now charged with first-degree arson for the third time. (KCTV5)

Investigators say he intentionally set his building on fire with five other renters inside.

Neighbors told KCTV5 they heard a loud boom and then saw the fire.

But according to court records, this is not hte first time Shawn Simmons has intentionally started a fire.

Six people each rent a room inside a home off Wabash near 31st Street in Kansas City. Police say Simmons set his own room on fire just before 2:00 a.m. as his neighbors slept on Jan. 24th.

He then ran outside of his house.

"We just heard the explosion," said Roderick Williams, who escaped the fire. "That's what woke us up. We opened up our door and we saw the fire come out from under his door. We did what we could to get out."

Around 3:15 a.m. on the same morning of the fire, police say Simmons approached two Claycomo police officers and confessed to starting the blaze.

During a recorded interview, police say Simmons confessed to splashing gasoline all over the floor and igniting it with a cigarette lighter. Officers say Simmons told them the reason he set the fire was because the government was reading his mind and he could not sleep.

The other renters and owner are trying to salvage the singed room. Police say Simmons showed no remorse for putting their lives in danger.

Court records indicate Simmons pleaded guilty to first-degree arson in 2002 and 2012.

