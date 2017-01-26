Chase ends with Hesston patrol vehicle in flames

A Hesston patrol vehicle catches fire during a police chase Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. on I-135.

The chase started when Newton police tried to stop a vehicle driven by a man who had reportedly stolen fuel from a gas station.

The vehicle led police on a chase reaching speeds over 100 mph.

Officers say the driver swerved at and intentionally ran them off the road.

The vehicle crashed on I-135 at mile marker 45 and the driver ran from the vehicle.

Officers arrested him a short time later.

A Hesston patrol vehicle also caught fire. The driver was not hurt.

The suspect was transported for medical evaluation. He has since been released and has been booked into the Harvey County jail.

The driver told police he is a parole absconder from another state and had stolen the vehicle. He will be booked for three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, pending review of potential attempted murder of a law enforcement officer charges by the County Attorney's Office.

