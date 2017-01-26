Kansas City man convicted of sex crimes involving 13-year-old

Two people have died following a plane crash Monday evening in Topeka. The plane crashed at Billard Airport, our CBS affiliate WIBW reported Tuesday evening. FAA records indicate the plane that crashed was a 1965 Piper PA-30 twin engine. It was registered to an owner out of Mission, KS.More >
