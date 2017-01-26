Kansas City man convicted of sex crimes involving 13-year-old - KCTV5

Kansas City man convicted of sex crimes involving 13-year-old

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Bryan Gray's mugshot. (Jackson County Prosecutor's Office) Bryan Gray's mugshot. (Jackson County Prosecutor's Office)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A Kansas City man was convicted of two counts of statutory first-degree sodomy and one count of first-degree child molestation.

A Jackson County jury found Bryan Gray guilty in the case that involved a child 12 to 13 years old, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced on Thursday.

Sentencing will come at a later date. 

