Anthony Walker sentenced to 3 life sentences plus 105 years

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Anthony Walker's latest mugshot. (Jackson County Prosecutor)
KANSAS CITY, MO

Anthony Walker has been sentenced to three life sentences without parole, plus an additional 105 years, for the murders of three people. 

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced the sentencing on Thursday. 

Walker, 50, was convicted by a Jackson County Jury in November of 2016. 

The murders of Herschel and Donna Pike and Edward Williams happened in January of 2012.

At that time, police found Williams outside a residence near 39th and the Paseo. The bodies of Herschel and Donna Pike were found in a nearby residence. All three had been shot dead. 

The last two calls to one victim's phone were from Walker. 

An undercover police officer later purchased the murder weapon from Walker. Testing found DNA from one of the victims on the weapon. 

Investigators also matched a shoe print at the scene to the shoes that Walker was wearing when he was arrested. 

Walker is already serving 30 years on a federal conviction of unlawful possession of a firearm. 

