Former Iraqi interpreter in Kansas City talks Trump's immigration proposal

Kansas City's refugee community is waiting and watching what President Trump will do next.

Nothing has been officially announced yet, but reaction in Kansas City is already pouring in.

Some who work with refugees are concerned, but one man has faith that things will be OK.

Khan is from Iraq. He worked with American troops as interpreter.

Many of his family still reside in Iraq, but Khan has been trying to help his mother come to the United States. She has breast cancer.

"She just had her interview at the US Embassy in Baghdad three days ago," Khan said. "It will be awesome if she came over here. It’s a dream - hopefully this dreams come through."

Khan says coming to the United States is a second chance at life.

Reports indicate there's a chance President Trump could soon change the rules limiting the number of refugees and possibly banning some countries like Iraq.

But Khan still has hope.

"I love my country America, so I love him took," Khan said. "This takes us a giant step backwards."

Hilary Cohen Singer, the executive director of JVS, is less optimistic. The organization has helped 588 refugees settle in the Kansas City area since last year.

"They are people just like you and K," she said. "They care about their families, they want their kids to have opportunities."

Khan has two kids and they love Kansas City as well. They are big fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals.

"I love this country," Khan said. "It's my country. I love this country."

