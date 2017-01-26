Wife of former teacher suing Bonner Springs school district: 'It's tormenting'

The wife of a former Bonner Springs School District teacher is talking about her fears after learning a hidden camera may have been installed in a classroom. (KCTV5)

The wife of a former Bonner Springs School District teacher is talking about her fears after learning a hidden camera may have been installed in a classroom.

Rob and Dawn Marriott are suing the district.

It all began when a teacher in Leavenworth told Rob Marriott a hidden camera was installed in his classroom at Bonner Springs High School.

Dawn Marriott told KCTV5 they, their son and other students were taped without their knowledge.

“It’s tormenting," she said. "Do you know how many nights you lay up at night trying to figure out why and then you want to figure out who? How many times did certain people? Who had access?"

The case about the cameras that were allegedly hidden is based solely on information from others.

Marriott says in the lawsuit, they were first told by another employee in another district about the camera.

Later, the IT person told them he removed it from the classroom, according to the lawsuit.

“He was then told that there was a camera removed from his classroom, which raised a very large question since he didn’t know there was one there to begin with," Marriott said.

Current officials that would have been in place during the taping say that's not the case.

“As far as I know, there’s been no cameras in any classroom during my time as superintendent," said Bonner Springs superintendent Dan Brugardt.

According to the lawsuit, both Rob and Dawn Marriott said they both changed in the classroom, as did their son and other students while participating in tournaments.

Marriott said the set up of the classroom made them feel like they had more privacy.

The entire lawsuit:

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved