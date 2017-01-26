Holt man sentenced to 8 years for child porn; had 27k pictures, 300 videos

A Holt, Missouri man has been sentenced in federal court for sharing child pornography online.

Jeffrey T. Pachl was sentenced to eight years in federal prison without parole by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs.

On July 25 of last year, Pachl pleaded guilty to attempting to distribute child porn online.

An FBI agent had identified Pachl’s computer as one that was making child porn available for others to download and executed a search warrant on April 18, 2014. Agents took two desktops, an external hard drive, and seven USB drives from Pachl’s residence.

Agents then found Pachl at his job and interviewed him.

He admitted that he’d used the computer in the basement office to search for and download child porn. He said he had been using a peer-to-peer (P2P) file sharing program for about 10 years to share the pictures.

When it came to the USBs, investigators found more than 27,000 pictures and more than 300 videos of child porn stored on them. An additional several dozen such pictures were found on the computers and external hard drive; many were of prepubescent victims being bound and/or tortured.

They also found evidence that indicated he had extensively browsed files online, an indication that he had access to hundreds of files that could have also been child porn.

Furthermore, Pachl used an alias to communicate with numerous girls under the age of 18 on Facebook.

Pachl talked about sexual photos with most of them and asked for additional photos from many of them. Agents also found an email account that he used to receive pictures and speak explicitly with a person who claimed she was 14 years old.

Under the terms of his plea agreement, Pachl has to pay restitution to six victims who’ve petitioned for restitution from everyone who has pictures of them being sexually abused as children.

Pachl will have to pay $5,000 to each victim, or $3,000 if he can pay within 30 days.

This case happened as part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.