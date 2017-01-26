Independence police looking for 2 people of interest in connecti - KCTV5

Independence police looking for 2 people of interest in connection to homicide

Michelle Gregory. (IPD) Michelle Gregory. (IPD)
Ralph E. Mitchelle. (IPD) Ralph E. Mitchelle. (IPD)
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

The Independence Police Department is looking for Ralph Mitchell and Michelle Gregory in connection to a Jan. 17 homicide.

They are considered by police as persons of interest of a homicide that happened on the 1500 block of South Cedar Ave. 

Gregory is a 40-year-old woman. She is 5'6" and weighs 115 pounds. 

Mitchell, who is considered armed and dangerous, is 5'6" and weighs 160 pounds. 

If you have any information on the two individuals, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, Independence police at 816-325-7777 or email police at leads@indepmo.org. 

