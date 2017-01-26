Missouri considers changing how long people can get unemployment

Missouri lawmakers are considering changing how long unemployment payments last.

Right now, the state will pay out for 20 weeks. A new proposal would drop that to 13 weeks, however, as long as the state unemployment rate is below 6 percent.

Lawmakers say the plan is to help save employers money, but they admit that Missouri’s current employment plan is already one of the least generous in the country.

The 20-week maximum payout is the fifth lowest in the country.

The new proposal would base the length of benefits on statewide unemployment during the previous year.

Anytime the statewide unemployment rate is below 6 percent, the maximum would be 13 weeks. In order to get it back up to 20 weeks, the statewide unemployment rate would have to be 9 percent or higher.

While agencies like Express Employment Professionals say they understand and even applaud the decision to cut back, they think the decision to wait until the statewide rate is 9 percent or higher may be a mistake.

“That’s probably too big of a barrier,” said Jerry Hickey. “I mean we’re under 5 percent right now, and even the difference you see in below 5 and below 7 is pretty significant.”

Representative Jim Runions, said he would ask for an amendment that would take into account how each county was doing with unemployment -- not just statewide. That way, if a rural county was higher than the 6 percent threshold, they would be able to increase benefits even if the state was below.

