Bill Self: No evidence to suspend players after reported rape at KU dorm

University of Kansas coach Bill Self says nothing he’s heard so far warrants any action on his part after an alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl at a campus dorm housing the men's basketball team. (KCTV5)

Self spoke to the media Thursday and said what may have happened at McCarthy Hall is a very serious allegation and that he has been speaking with his players. However, he wouldn’t go into details about those talks.

“And I know positively that we’ve been given zero information that would warrant suspension or anything like that,” he said.

No charges have been filed and police have not publicly identified any suspects. Five members of the nation's No. 2-ranked team are listed as witnesses on the police report. A KU athletics administrator and two 19-year-old women not listed as witnesses were also questioned, the report shows.

The alleged assault and other related crimes occurred sometime between 10 p.m. on Dec. 17 and 5 a.m. on Dec. 18 at the all-male dorm, which houses half the team members and other students. The Jayhawks played a game against Davidson in nearby Kansas City the night of Dec. 17.

Self said that no changes needed to be made to security at McCarthy Hall.

The girl, who reported no physical injury, is not a university student and was visiting residents in the building, campus police said. There is no on-going risk to campus, police say.

Self said he learned about the incidents the day they were reported.

"We met it head on. I mean, when the administration was made aware of it, I, obviously was as well," he said.

In addition to the rape allegation, the police report describes other possible related offenses such as contributing to a child's misconduct, furnishing alcohol to a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia. A second and apparently related police report at the same location and on the same day and time involved a runaway.

Police say the athletics department is cooperating and has assisted investigators. When asked why the athletics department didn’t say anything before, Self said it was up to the police and not the athletics department.

"If you wanted to discuss how it’s being handled, go to the Lawrence Police Department. That is not our responsibility to report everything the Lawrence Police Department does," Self said.

KCTV5 News reached out to the department for more information about the events that night but have not received an answer to our request.

Kansas (18-2) plays next at No. 4 Kentucky on Saturday.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.