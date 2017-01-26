Three Royals players honored with 2016 team awards - KCTV5

Three Royals players honored with 2016 team awards

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
First baseman Eric Hosmer was named the Les Milgram Player of the Year. (AP) First baseman Eric Hosmer was named the Les Milgram Player of the Year. (AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Royals have announced their 2016 team award winners, which were voted on by the Kansas City Chapter of the BBWAA at the end of last season. 

First baseman Eric Hosmer was named the Les Milgram Player of the Year, while left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy earned the Bruce Rice Pitcher of the Year award.  Outfielder Jarrod Dyson received the Joe Burke Special Achievement Award for 2016.

The award is the second of its kind for Hosmer, who was also honored in 2013, while Duffy received the Pitcher of the Year award for the first time. 

