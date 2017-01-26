Lawmakers say Missouri inmates should keep cable TV channels - KCTV5

Lawmakers say Missouri inmates should keep cable TV channels

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -

A Missouri representative says the nearly $1 million it costs to pay for cable TV in state prisons is too much.

But in a committee Tuesday, Rep. J. Eggleston's proposal to take away cable service and replace it with free antennae channels was met with resounding bipartisan opposition.

Prisoners pay for cable through a portion of the cost for small items such as sodas and candy bars bought at prison canteens. The items are bought with money inmates earn from working each day or from family members.

Eggleston argued the money should go instead to education programs or savings accounts for inmates to use when they get out of prison. Members of the committee said prisoners have the freedom to spend money on cable if they so choose.

