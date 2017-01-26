Representative from Bonner Springs leaves gun in statehouse

On Tuesday, District 38 representative Willie Dove accidentally left a handgun in a committee room.

The gun was found by someone cleaning up after a meeting, who turned it over to security. Security, in turn, gave it to Capitol City Police.

Dove told KCTV5 News that it was his personal firearm, which he usually has strapped to his ankle. He said it got uncomfortable, so he took it off and put it under his desk in the committee room.

After the meeting, which was for congratulating Kansas teachers, he forgot about it and left it there.

"I apologize for just, in that moment, being careless," Dove said. "I forgot."

Dove lives in Bonner Springs and represents District 38, which includes parts of Bonner Springs, Lenexa, Olathe, De Soto, and Linwood -- among others.

