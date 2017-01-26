Americans don’t trust government, social media to protect info, survey finds

New research shows about half of Americans worry their personal information they put online isn’t truly protected. In particular, they say they don’t trust the government. (BigStock)

New research shows about half of Americans worry their personal information they put online isn’t truly protected. In particular, they say they don’t trust the government.

The survey by Pew Research Center shows 64-percent of Americans have personally experienced a major data breach. And 49-percent feel their personal info is less safe than it was five years ago.

Those responding say they don't trust the government or social media sites like Facebook to protect their information.

Here's a closer look at exactly what people have gone through:

41-percent of those surveyed say they’ve experienced credit card fraud

35-percent have had an account number compromised.

16-percent of people say their emails get hacked.

Thousands of people also say they've had their Social Security number compromised, somebody has taken out loans or lines of credit in their name or has had someone impersonated them to file fake tax returns.

Now, the other side of this story is, despite those numbers, a good amount of the public also admits they don’t take proper measures to protect their information online.

Experts recommend you always use password management software. But according to the survey, only 12-percent of people do and 84-percent of users simply memorize or write down their passwords, which is not recommended. And 41-percent of people also admit they share passwords with family.

Something else to keep in mind is to be weary of doing any personal business on public WiFi and always read the terms and conditions that pop up on your phone or computer before connecting to a public server.

Click here for more recommendations for cybersecurity protection.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.