1 dead after accident in Leavenworth County

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

A wreck in Leavenworth County has taken the life of one person.

The crash happened Thursday morning on westbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 209 near the exit for 212 Tonganoxie and Eudora exit.

Authorities say a pick-up truck and a semi were involved in the accident.

One person has died, although there were three people in the pickup truck. One of the other two people had life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital in a helicopter. The other person out of the two had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. 

The driver of the semi was not injured. 

Westbound I-70 was reopened about 1 p.m.

