Police involved in standoff in KCMO after woman held against her will

Police were involved in a standoff with a person for hours after a woman was held against her will.

The incident started around midnight Thursday at a residence in the 6200 block of East 10th Street.

Police were called to the scene on reports of a woman being held against her will.

Officers tried to talk to the person inside the residence, but the person refused to come out.

An operation 100 was initiated at 7:35 a.m. and the scene was still active four hours later, until it ended.

A total of six people -- two women and four men -- were able to leave the residence and were questioned.

No injuries were reported.

Police used a drone and armored vehicles during the standoff.

Tenth Street was shut down for most of the morning, but it has since been reopened.

