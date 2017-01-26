Kansas legislature considering pair of laws affecting children's safety

Two new bills are being considered by the Kansas legislature, both will affect the safety of children. (KCTV5)

The first bill comes after a horrible school bus accident in Tennessee during 2016.

The National Highway Traffic Safety administration say an average of six children are killed in bus crashes every year.

Now, a new bill being considered by the Kansas legislature would require all school districts to have seat belts on school buses by 2018.

But would seat belts on a school bus work? That depends on who you ask.

The American School Bus Council says no.

"Children are protected like eggs in an egg carton compartmentalized and surrounded with padding and structural integrity to secure the entire container," the council said.

But the head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says three-point belts, like those in cars, should be on every school bus.

"We're not denying that this is going to be a challenge but we are looking at every angle from research to funding to figure out how to help everybody nationwide get their kids even safer," National Highway Traffic Safety Administration head Mark Rosekind said.

NHTSA predicts the cost would be between $7,300 and $10,000 to retrofit each bus but does suggest that it should be the new standard.

Officials at the Spring Hill School District also spoke about the issue.

Assistant Superintendent Brad Wilson says you can't put a cost on the safety of children.

He says seat belts in cars are a no-brainer but he does have concerns when it comes to school buses.

Wilson says he would want to make sure small children would be able to undo the seat belt latch so they can get out in an emergency evacuation.

With education budgets tight across the state, Wilson says he hopes when lawmakers are looking at certain mandates, they are also providing ways to fund them.

"A large cost is fine if it's going to significantly increase safety but if were talking about safe for some but not as safe for others, that's a different decision to make," Wilson said.

Wilson says at the end of the day it's not a cost issue, it's a safety issue and safety is their number one priority. He says he will be watching the legislature and the research closely to see if seat belts are in fact, the way to go.

The second bill being considered would add an exemption to a recent gun law in Kansas that allows people to carry concealed weapons into all public buildings.

Lawmakers are considering adding an exemption to the law. The new restrictions would ban guns on college campuses.

As the law stands now, guns will be allowed on campus starting in July.

Thursday, volunteers with the Kansas chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, will testify in support of legislation introduced to exempt colleges and universities from allowing guns.

Schools have been working on a plan for security measures to monitor weapons but with the Kansas budget crisis, schools may not be able to install the expensive measures at every entrance to every campus building.

The National Rifle Association says Kansas is among eight states allowing concealed weapons on campus.

Gun-rights advocates will be pushing back against the new legislation.

The Thursday hearing will also look at making public hospitals and clinics exempt from this law.

