Woman in life-threatening condition after being hit by truck in Olathe

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Authorities say the woman, in her 50s, was hit by a car and has life-threatening injuries.
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was hit by a truck Thursday morning.

It happened about 6:40 a.m. near Chestnut Street and Mulberry Street.

Authorities say the woman, in her 50s, was walking westbound on Mulberry Street when she was hit by a dark-colored dodge truck, going southbound on Chestnut Street.

The woman was transported to the hospital and has life-threatening injuries.

Police do not believe speed was a factor.

Refresh this story for updates.

