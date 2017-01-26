Overland Park water main break near 95th, Nall could affect Friday commute

Water One was called to the scene and has been dealing with the break through most of Thursday morning. (Jessica Reyes/KCTV5)

Multiple lanes of W 95th Street are shut down, west of Nall Avenue, and crews say there is a chance that they will be at the scene until noon. (Jessica Reyes/KCTV5)

A water main break in Overland Park could affect your commute through Friday.

On Thursday, traffic was down to just one lane in each direction on 95th Street just east of Nall Avenue. The area needs to be re-paved after a water main repair took longer than expected.

Crews began working on it in the early morning hours Thursday, cutting into and digging through the pavement to get to the break.

It was a large main, 16 inches, and the break actually bucked the road, so they had to dig a larger area than usual. It left 65 customers without water, but they got everyone back on by 1 p.m.

Water One says customers may notice a rusty color from their own line, but it should go away by running the water for just a couple minutes, and water quality is fine.

They have a contractor scheduled to pave the road Friday morning, and it will need to cure, so they don't expect to have all lanes open until Friday afternoon.

Crews are warning people to avoid the intersection until then if they want to avoid congestion.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.