2 arrested by Independence police following pursuit that entered KCK

Independence Police began chasing the silver colored Chevy Blazer around 8:25 p.m. in the area of 40 Highway because one of two people in the vehicle had felony warrants. (Jose Rodriguez)

An Independence Police chase ended across the state line in Kansas City, KS Wednesday night.

Independence Police began chasing the silver-colored Chevy Blazer around 8:25 p.m. in the area of 40 Highway because police believe one of two people in the vehicle had felony warrants connected to a double stabbing.

The vehicle refused to stop for police and went westbound on Interstate 70 through Kansas City, MO.

Viewer Jose Rodriguez shared this video of a police chase on west I-70. New information on @KCTV5 10pm. pic.twitter.com/6RGBIpTqP8 — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) January 26, 2017

At some point during the chase, the SUV stopped near a gas station on the Missouri side and the driver of the vehicle jumped out. The passenger in the SUV then jumped behind the wheel and sped off.

Kansas City police did not become involved in the chase. The chase then entered Kansas City, KS.

The Kansas Highway Patrol spotted the SUV and picked up the chase.

It eventually ended around 8:45 p.m. when a trooper executed a tactical vehicle maneuver that spun the SUV into a ditch on eastbound I-70 just west of 78th Street.

Two people were taken into custody at that location.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The trooper was not hurt.

Police did not say whether or not the driver was the suspect they were originally looking for or what happened with the person who ran from the gas station.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.