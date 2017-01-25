Kansas City woman says doorbell surveillance video prevented burglary of her home

A Kansas City woman is convinced electronic eyes monitoring her front porch prevented a break in at her home. (Submitted)

A Kansas City woman is convinced electronic eyes monitoring her front porch prevented a break in at her home.

She, along with many other metro families, are using video surveillance installed inside their doorbells to catch criminals in the act.

Kansas City police reviewed Glenda Smith’s home surveillance that was captured by her Ring Video Doorbell.

They tell us they would like to speak with the young men in the video above.

The white older model SUV backed into Smith's driveway as she slept. She woke up when her video doorbell security system sent an alert to her cellphone. It tells her if there is motion near her house or if someone is at her front door.

The video shows how you can talk to visitors even if you are not home. It startled a delivery man.

In Smith's case, the video was sent live to her phone of a stranger wearing a hoodie on her porch.

"I watched him," she said "It was two guys. One came here and one went next door."

In her video, she watched a young man appear to cover his fingerprint with his sleeve to ring the doorbell.

“I think once he rang the doorbell," Smith said. "He noticed I had another camera above the video doorbell."

She believes the cameras kept her safe that night.

Police are investigating a break-in at her next door neighbor's house that happened the same night.

The thieves stole her neighbor's Samsung 60-inch flatscreen TV, Dell laptop and Sony headphones.

