Email hack leads to Odessa school employee W-2 forms being compromised

By Natalie Davis, Anchor/Reporter
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
ODESSA, MO (KCTV) -

It’s a person’s worst nightmare - tax information released to criminals. 

However, that’s exactly what happened to one local school district. 

W-2 tax information was stolen from members of the Odessa School District. 

The superintendent described the situation to KCTV5 as an email hack, which was immediately reported to the IRS, local law enforcement and the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. 

The Department of Education told KCTV5 an email was sent out to schools warning them of the scam. They reported the district’s finance personnel received an email in the superintendent’s name. 

The email requested the school’s W-2s to be sent to them in a PDF file. 

Officials say seven other districts responded, indicating they had been targeted by the same phishing attempt. 

Now, the district’s hundreds of employees are at risk of identity theft. 

Tax experts KCTV5 spoke with say scammers can use that information to claim the tax return for themselves. 

“If you go to file your return and it comes back rejected and the reject code says someone else has claimed this Social Security number, then what happens is you have to paper file and wait until IRS checks everything,” said tax consultant Norma Simmons. “I have seen people who have filed in February and they didn’t get their refund in over a year.”

The superintendent of the school district says they have been reaching out to anyone who think that might help, including the FBI. 

