McDonald's giving away Big Mac sauce, 5 Kansas City area stores to take part

To get you to come into McDonald's and buy new versions of its Big Mac, the chain is giving away 10,000 bottles of its trademark special sauce for people to use at home.

The move is to celebrate the introduction of the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac, two different-sized variations of the classic sandwich.

The giveaway is a first in the United States.

McDonald's introduced the Big Mac in 1968. In 1975, the special sauce got its own callout in the signature Big Mac commercial, touting the burger's components, "Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun."

The bottles will be available Thursday at participating locations nationwide, including five Kansas City area locations, including:

Gladstone: 11- a.m. - noon at 6305 NE Antioch Rd.

Grandview: 12:45-1:45 p.m. at 5100 Harry S. Truman Dr.

Overland Park: 23:30-3:30 p.m. at 11000 Quivira Rd.

Events in Lawrence and Grain Valley are from 11 a.m. - noon

