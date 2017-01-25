Police investigating alleged rape of teen at KU dorm

A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >
An Iowa mother is warning other parents after her young son tested positive for the herpes virus.More >
Kansas City police are looking into a possible sexual assault at a Truman Medical Center facility. Officers received the call at Lakewood Care Center around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, the Kansas City Police Department confirms. KCTV5 has reached out to Truman Medica Center, but have not yet heard back. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
Everett immediately went to the ER and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. He stayed in the hospital for a week.More >
A 15-year-old led police on a chase out of Gardner on Saturday night before crashing at I-435 and Shawnee Mission Parkway in Shawnee.More >
Another ballpark brouhaha for Chris Christie. Carrying a basket of nachos, the New Jersey governor was caught on video confronting a Chicago Cubs fan during Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.More >
For the second day in a row, a baby boy has died in a hot car.More >
Authorities have taken one person into custody after they say a vehicle was stolen from a police station early Monday morning. Police say the chase started before 1:40 a.m. after a vehicle was stolen from their downtown station on Cherry Street.More >
Authorities in Kansas City are investigating what caused a shooting the killed one person and injured another early Monday morning. The shooting happened about 2:47 a.m. in the area of 39th Street and Cypress Avenue.More >
